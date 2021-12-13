Delhi LG reviews status of traffic management in national capital, emphasizes its linkage with Pollution

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of senior officials on the status of traffic management in the national capital on Monday and emphasized the vital linkages between effective traffic management and reduction in pollution.

"Chaired a meeting on the status of traffic management in Delhi," Tweeted Delhi LG Baijal.

"While appreciating the progress made so far, emphasized the vital linkage between effective traffic management and reduction in pollution and called upon the officials to use state of the art technology to strengthen the current institutional mechanism of traffic management," Baijal tweeted.

In the meeting, Delhi LG "Reviewed the progress of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), status of measures taken for decongestion and prevention of accidents, the status of enforcement including E-challan system etc," read a tweet.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

The air quality in the national capital moved to the 'poor' from the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday morning.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249. (ANI)