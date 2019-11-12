Delhi LG reviews steps to be taken for ownership rights of unauthorised colonies

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a meeting on PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna) and reviewed the steps to be taken for conferring or recognizing ownership, transfer or mortgage rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Delhi, Divisional Commissioner GNCTD, Secretary (UD) GNCTD, all three municipal commissioners, District Magistrate (South-West) and other concerned officers, read a press release.

Baijal directed all concerned authorities and officials to finalize the required processes and mobilize adequate resources for the time-bound implementation of PM-UDAY.

The LG further directed officers to take action to declare concerned villages as urbanized, prepare development control norms for incentivizing planned redevelopment, identify vacant land and take measures for its protections, carry out a digital survey of colonies and delineate boundaries in a time-bound manner, the press release added.

He also stressed on the access to social infrastructure and basic civic amenities for the residents. He further advised all concerned departments to work in a mission mode for the successful implementation of PM-UDAY. (ANI)

