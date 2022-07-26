Delhi LG sanctions withdrawal of cases against migrants who had violated lockdown norms

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday approved the withdrawal of 15 cases registered against 64 migrants for allegedly violating the lockdown measures in the national capital.

These cases were registered by the Directorate of Prosecution, Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD).

According to an official statement, LG Saxena has also directed the Delhi Police to file a closure report in 10 similar cases involving more than 100 migrants.



"Taking a humane and reasoned view that these violations were essentially petty in nature committed by poor migrants in a situation of extreme distress caused by the pandemic-related lockdown, the LG has said that this decision will save the accused from unnecessary harassment and running around," read the statement.

It further read that the LG took this decision, in line with the June 9 order of the Supreme Court of India, by "keeping in mind the hapless and helpless condition of the migrants in the National Capital during the pandemic, many of whom had lost their livelihoods and could not afford their rents and existential needs."

It may be noted that 43 such cases under Section (51) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other offences were filed against the migrant labourers during the lockdown for allegedly violating the measures of the lockdown by moving on the roads. Of these 43 cases, 18 have already been disposed of /decided upon by the respective Courts, it read.

In 15 cases, where charge sheets were already filed in the Courts, the LG has ordered the withdrawal of prosecution by the Directorate of Prosecution, under section (321) of the CrPC and in the remaining 10 cases where [charge sheets are yet to be filed (07) or accused are untraced (03)], the LG has asked the Delhi Police to file a closure report. (ANI)

