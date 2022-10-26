Delhi LG says Chhath Puja celebration only at designated ghats, cautions Kejriwal against "misleading and pre-mature publicity"

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.

The LG also cautioned Arvind Kejriwal against "misleading and pre-mature publicity."

The Lieutenant Governor's directives came in a reply to Kejriwal's tweet in which he said that Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna.

The LG said the Chief Minister's statement was creating confusion among people.

"The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the LG was specific to designated Ghats - Kejriwal tweeted as if Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna, creating confusion amongst people," the LG's secretariat office said.

LG Saxena also directed the Revenue and Environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal's orders with regard to pollution in Yamuna.

On October 21 Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot told ANI that "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

He further said that the government is geared to provide facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats.

"Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats," the minister had said.

During the Chhath festival that will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year, people worship the Sun God.

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth. (ANI)