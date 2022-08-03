Delhi LG seeks explanation from anti-corruption branch over delay in probe of cases

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday took a serious view of procedural lapses and delays by investigating agencies like the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in the course of an investigation into complaints or cases of corruption against government officials.

LG has also expressed displeasure over concerned administrative departments not furnishing or delaying comments sought by the investigating agencies in complaints against their officials, according to an official statement.

Saxena sought an explanation by the concerned officers of the ACB for all matters pending for more than one year and asked the department to furnish a list of all such cases, citing reasons for pendency to his Secretariat.



"He has also issued strict instructions to the DoV and all departments to carefully consider all cases and complaints referred to them for comments and examination and ensure that the same is provided within a fixed time frame after judicious application of mind," said the statement.

The LG's directions come in the wake of several cases of alleged corruption against government officials that were put up to him and displayed serious non-application of mind and inordinate delays by the departments and agencies concerned.

"While there were many cases of investigation pending since as long as 2012-2017, in others, the administrative departments had not furnished their comments and in some, the DoV had submitted self-contradictory recommendations for grant of sanction," said the statement.

Advising the DoV to ensure that requests from ACB are submitted for his consideration only after due diligence by the concerned administrative departments against who's official the complaint has been made, the LG instructed that comments of the administrative department should be put on record without fail and it should be ensured that the recommendations made by the various agencies are to the farthest possible extent, not in the variance of each other and are not self-contradictory.

"The LG underlined that while this will ensure speedy disposal of cases on one hand it will also ensure justice to the complainant as well as respondent," it added. (ANI)

