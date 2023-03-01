Delhi LG sends resignations of jailed Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended to President Droupadi Murmu that the resignations of deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be accepted.

The development comes after Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accepted the resignations two days after Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy which has now been scrapped.

"Delhi LG Vinai Saxena, upon request from Delhi CM to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on February 28, has recommended to the President that their resignations may be accepted," the LG office said.

Both Sisodia and Jain had resigned from their respective posts in the Cabinet yesterday.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.



Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection in the case case. The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

"It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked.

CBI has also quizzed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Jain is currently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI)

