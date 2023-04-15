Delhi LG slams Power Minister Atishi for "false" allegations over power subsidy issue

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Reacting to Power Minister Atishi's allegations that the power subsidy scheme will stop because of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the LG said that the file regarding power subsidy was approved and signed in the late hours of Thursday and sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday before Power Minister Atishi's press conference.

This comes after Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi households will be stopped from Saturday because the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP government cannot release the subsidised budget.

Responding to the allegations of Atishi, LG Saxena said, "False and misleading statements are made by the Power Minister. The file regarding power subsidy was approved and signed in the late hours of Thursday and sent to CM Kejriwal on Friday, before Power Minister Atishi's Press Conference."

"They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very embarrassing and wrong foot, by resorting to fake claims and self-serving false narratives," he added.

Reacting to the delay in sending the file to the LG office, LG Saxena said, "If at all, Atishi and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why a decision in this regard kept pending when the Cabinet approved it on April 4? Why was the file sent to LG on April 11 when the deadline was April 15?"



"And what was the need for a drama on April 13 by writing a letter and the press conference on Friday, after the LG had already approved the file?" he added.

Further asking the Power Minister to refrain from unnecessary allegations, LG Saxena said, "The Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against LG."

"She should stop misleading people with false statements," he added.

Earlier in the day, LG in a statement slammed Kejriwal Government for not conducting the audit of Rs.13,549 crores given to private Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) during the past six years.

LG repeats support for power subsidy to the poor and reiterates that amounts being given to DISCOMs be audited to ensure non-pilferage.

LG Saxena also questioned Kejriwal Government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to make it compulsory for Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to audit DISCOMs till now. He underlined that an audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered as a substitute for a CAG audit.

LG expressed surprise that the Government appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the CAG Audit of DISCOMs has been pending for more than seven years and asked Government to expedite the same by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing. (ANI)

