Delhi LG takes swift action to end 'land scam'; three suspended, action recommended against fourth officer

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's "swift and decisive action" has put an end to a land scam going on in the national capital since 2015, with decision taken to order the suspension of "involved officers" so that proceedings could be started against them, sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor had on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) over corruption charges.

Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain, and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings were ordered against them,

Sources said on Thursday that four officers - Harshit Jain, DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service), Prakash Chand Thakur, Adhoc DANICS, Nagender Shekhar Pati Triapthi, DANICS and Devender Sharma, Adhoc DANICS, SDM, Alipur at different times, "in criminal connivance" with private individuals and entities passed orders giving away ownership of government land (vested with the central government for being evacuee property) for apparent pecuniary benefits in return.

The sources said Devender Sharma gave 'bhumidari' rights on government land to SG Estate Ltd, Ramchnader Mission and Madhuvan in separate orders passed by him on a single day in June, 2015.



They said Prakash Chand Thakur gave away government land to Geeta & ors. in June, 2019.

The sources said the process continued with Nagender Shekhar Pati Tripathi "giving away" bhumidari rights of government land to Jasram and Asharam in separate orders in November 2019 and Harshit Jain doing the same in favour of Adarsh Kumar in June, 2021.

All these land parcels belonging to one Karmu s/o Rifait in village Jhangola in North District were declared evacuee property upon the said owner migrating to Pakistan, and their ownership was vested in the central government with the custodian becoming its guardian, the sources said.

While suspension orders have been issued in respect of Devender Sharma, Prakash Chand Thakur and Harshit Jain on June 21, 2022, the recommendation for suspension of Nagender Shekhar Pati Tripathi, who is a selection grade officer currently posted as an ADM, has been recommended by the LG for consideration of the Home Ministry which is the Competent Authority in his case.

The Lieutenant Governor had on Monday suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding "lapses" in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension. (ANI)

