Delhi LG to visit violence-affected parts of North-East district today

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled to visit violence-affected parts in North-East Delhi on Friday.

Yesterday, in a review meeting which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Delhi government, Special Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) and other offices, Baijal had directed the Delhi Police to ensure adequate deployment of security forces to maintain law and order situation in the North-East district.

Earlier today, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order), SN Srivastava on Friday said that the police are trying to bring every culprit to justice in the cases related to violence in North-East Delhi.

At least 42 people including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi over the last few days. (ANI)