Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Kejriwal to chair meeting today to take stock of preparations for G-20

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is to chair a meeting today with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers to take stock of preparations as part of India's G-20 presidency, as per LG sources.

The meeting will be held at 11 AM at LG Office today. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 and the theme of India's presidency had earlier been revealed to be 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future, which illustrates India's motto of collectively responding to the immediate global challenges that face the world.

The LG will be spearheading various related projects including those refurbishing roads- especially those from and to IGI Airport, Ring and Radial roads, the establishment of Baansera on Yamuna Bank and the rejuvenation of water bodies including the Najafgarh Drain, Asola Bhati Mines and Roshanara garden amongst others.

The meeting comes in the wake of PM meeting with all Governors, LGs and CMs last week, where he had urged all to put in their best efforts to make the international event a success.

Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency said an official press release.



The Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.

The Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 events.

According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

Highlighting a large number of visitors coming to India during India's G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as an attractive business, investments and tourism destinations.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach. (ANI)

