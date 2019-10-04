Delhi likely to receive light rains today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Delhi and its nearby regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday, predicted the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department also stated that the minimum and the maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR would hover between 22 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky.

The air quality of Delhi is in the moderate category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 105, according to SAFAR.

At Mathura Road, the AQI was 128 with Particulate Matter (PM) 10. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 99 while in the Pusa area it improved to 'satisfactory' category at 71. Furthermore, AQI near Lodhi Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 85, 123 and 182, respectively.

Heavy rain with strong winds lashed parts of the national capital on Friday causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Some parts of the city also saw hailstorm, the weather agency said.

Apart from Delhi, heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar and South Interior Karnataka.

The IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin stated that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Marathawada, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal and Sikkim. (ANI)

