Delhi likely to report 17,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, peak expected soon: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that the Union Territory is expected to add 17,000 cases to its COVID-19 tally with a daily positivity rate of 17 per cent to 18 per cent.

He informed that on Thursday, Delhi reported 15,000 COVID-9 cases. The positive rate reported on Thursday was 15.34 per cent. The total number of active cases reported on Thursday in Delhi were 31, 498.

"There were 15,000 cases yesterday. According to me, there is a possibility of 17,000 new cases coming today. Possibility rate likely to be 1-2 per cent higher than yesterday. Yesterday the positivity rate was around 15 per cent, today it is likely to be 17-18 per cent," Jain said addressing a press conference here.

He further stated, "We have brought a major change in home isolation. Now we have reduced home isolation from 10 days to 7 days. If a person do not get any symptoms for three days after his or her seven day home isolation gets over, then he or she can go to work. There is no need to get youself tested for COVID-19 after home isolation provided you do not get any symptoms for three days after observing 7 days home isolation".

"Peak of fifth wave in Delhi is expected soon," he added.

"There are more than 30,000 active cases in Delhi while there are 24 people on ventilator support. While last time, there were 1000 people on ventilator when there were more than 30,000 active cases. The data suggest the severity has become less," he added.



Earlier on Thursday, the national capital reported 15,097 fresh cases of the infection pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498. The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463.

With six COVID-related deaths on Thursday, the death tally has gone up to 25,127.

Meanwhile, 6,900 people recovered from the infection yesterday. With this, the recovery tally in the capital city now stands at 14,32,838.

As many as 1,091 people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Thursday

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,41,498 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday. Of these, 36,559 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)

