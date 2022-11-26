Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia not named in CBI chargesheet

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam on Friday did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.

The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Sisodia also demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Hitting out at the Central government, Sisodia said that it used CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate opposition parties and harass opposition leaders.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following the case, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Manish Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official.

The probe into Sisodia was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

Manish Sisodia also termed the recent Vigilance Directorate's suggestion to probe Rs 1300 crore scam in the construction of school classrooms as fake and baseless. (ANI)