Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha addressing the media on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha addressing the media on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Live-in couple arrested in Vasant Vihar triple murder case

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the triple murder case of an elderly couple and their nursing attendant, in Vasant Vihar area of the city.
"Police arrested the two and recovered jewellery worth Rs 86,000 and the motorcycle used in the crime. Weapon of the crime is yet to be recovered," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha.
According to the police, the live-in couple - Manoj Bhatt and Preeti Sehrawat - allegedly killed Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur, along with their nursing attendant Khushbu in their flat with an intention to rob them.
"The live-in couple had started a restaurant but suffered huge losses. They saw the elderly couple as a soft target and hatched the conspiracy to kill and rob them. Preeti, who was the daughter of Shashi Mathur's friend, frequently visited their flat. The couple also visited the place on June 21 to recce and find an escape route," Golcha said.
Police said that on the day of the incident, the duo arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered with helmets and clothes.
The senior police officer said: "The two entered the flat and Preeti asked the attendant to make some tea, which is when Manoj stabbed her multiple times from behind in the dining area. The two, then, murdered the elderly couple who were sleeping in their bedroom."
Police first started investigating the couple when the victims' daughter told the police that Preeti had visited the house on June 17 without any reason. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

If Rahul unwilling to continue as party president, alternative...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building on Shankar Roadad

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Fire broke out at a building on Shanker road in Ranjeet Nagar here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:05 IST

Chennai gets heavy rainfall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite for the people of the capital city which is reeling under acute water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:58 IST

Delhi police holds interstate co-ordination meet

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): An interstate co-ordination meeting was held on Wednesday in Delhi at the initiative of Delhi Police, aiming to share intelligence and inputs about criminal gangs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:48 IST

Mumbai: Two held in robbery at elderly couple's house in Charkop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery at an elderly couple's house in the Charkop area of West Kandivali here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:47 IST

ED raids 10 location linked to Parekh Aluminex Ltd, attaches...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd and its promoters in Mumbai under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:44 IST

UP: MLA's son threatens cop in Kasganj, says will transfer him in 3 days

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India](ANI), Jun 26 : BJP Kasganj MLA DS Rajput's son on Wednesday allegedly threatened to get a policeman transferred if he failed to fall in line.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:40 IST

Samaleshwari Express mishap: Railway Safety Commissioner to hold...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): RK Sharma, Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Frontier Circle, Kolkata under Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a "statutory inquiry" on June 28 in connection with the accident involving the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:27 IST

Assam: Two women held with diamond worth Rs 10 cr

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Tuesday arrested two women and seized 1,667 gram unpolished diamond worth Rs 10 crore from their possession here in Hailakandi district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:12 IST

NIA court gives 10 yrs of imprisonment in FICN case

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Two persons were sentenced to 10 years in Jail by a special NIA court in Vijayawada in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:40 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash's bail plea rejected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): An Indore Court on Wednesday rejected the bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore today. He has been sent to judicial custody till July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:35 IST

TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a blow to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) its spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP in the presence of its working president JP Nadda at party headquarters here.

Read More
iocl