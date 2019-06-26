Delhi: Live-in couple arrested in Vasant Vihar triple murder case

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the triple murder case of an elderly couple and their nursing attendant, in Vasant Vihar area of the city.

"Police arrested the two and recovered jewellery worth Rs 86,000 and the motorcycle used in the crime. Weapon of the crime is yet to be recovered," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha.

According to the police, the live-in couple - Manoj Bhatt and Preeti Sehrawat - allegedly killed Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur, along with their nursing attendant Khushbu in their flat with an intention to rob them.

"The live-in couple had started a restaurant but suffered huge losses. They saw the elderly couple as a soft target and hatched the conspiracy to kill and rob them. Preeti, who was the daughter of Shashi Mathur's friend, frequently visited their flat. The couple also visited the place on June 21 to recce and find an escape route," Golcha said.

Police said that on the day of the incident, the duo arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered with helmets and clothes.

The senior police officer said: "The two entered the flat and Preeti asked the attendant to make some tea, which is when Manoj stabbed her multiple times from behind in the dining area. The two, then, murdered the elderly couple who were sleeping in their bedroom."

Police first started investigating the couple when the victims' daughter told the police that Preeti had visited the house on June 17 without any reason. (ANI)

