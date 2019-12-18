Delhi: Locals protest against CAA outside Jamia University

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Locals on Tuesday staged a protest outside the premises of Jamia Millia University against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The locals raised slogans like 'Inquilaab Zindabad' during the protest.

According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar as many as 200 people were injured in violence that took place in and around the university on Sunday. (ANI)

