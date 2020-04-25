Delhi lockdown: People offer prayers at home during Ramzan

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The spread of coronavirus across the country has forced people of Delhi to remain indoors while fasting and offering prayers during this Ramzan.

"If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of coronavirus. So, I prayed along with my family at home," said Mohammed Salim, a resident of Inderlok, while speaking to ANI.

Religious preachers have also requested Muslims to offer prayers inside their homes and avoid any kind of social gathering.

Though the sheen of Ramzan is being missed this year, celebrations with family are keeping the essence of the festivity intact for most people.

The country is under lockdown till May 3. All religious places including mosques have been closed to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

