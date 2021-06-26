Delhi logs 115 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 115 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin informed on Friday.

However, the national capital witnessed a slight increase in the positivity rate which stands at 0.15 per cent. The positivity rate on Thursday was 0.14 per cent.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the cumulative number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,33,590, including 1,680 active cases.



The metropolis also witnessed 198 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that total recoveries stand at 14,06,958 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 24,952.

The national capital had reported 109 new cases on Thursday.

A total of 77,477 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 54,739 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. The cumulative tests conducted in the national capital stands at 2,11,30,759.

The bulletin said that 1,57,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the total number of doses administered stands at 69,62,692. (ANI)

