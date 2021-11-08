Delhi logs 1171 dengue cases, 3 deaths in a week

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi has reported 1,171 dengue cases in the last one week, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) informed on Sunday.

As many as three dengue deaths were also reported last week taking the tally of deaths in the national capital to nine.



A total of 2,708 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far, the SDMC said.

The Central government has extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management.

The ministry informed that the teams are asked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. In addition, they also need to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures, etc. (ANI)

