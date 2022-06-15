Delhi logs 1,375 new COVID cases, positivity rate reaches 7.01 pc

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 1,375 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection with a positivity rate of 7.01 per cent have been reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours as compared to 1,118 positive cases reported on Tuesday, the Delhi Health Bulletin informed.

According to the health bulletin, the city's cumulative positive cases reached 19,15,905 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.94 per cent today.

In the past 24 hours, the city reported no death due to the infection, hence the death toll stood since the onset of the pandemic continued to stand at 26,223.

As per the health bulletin, 23,613 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours, with 2,351 being given the 1st jab of the covid vaccine and 7,057 being administered with the second dose.

The bulletin also informed that the health authorities vaccinated 14,205 people with the precautionary dose in the last 24 hours.



The case fatality rate of the city stands at 1.37 per cent with 3,643 active cases.

Meanwhile, the country also witnessed a new spike in its daily Covid-19 cases with 8,822 new infections in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry, while it logged 6,594 fresh infections on Tuesday, which were around 18 per cent less when compared to the Monday's 8,084 COVID-19 cases.

With these fresh cases today, the active caseload went up to 53,637 in India, which accounts for 0.12 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Ministry said.

A total of 5,718 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,67,088. In India, the current recovery rate is 98.66 per cent.

More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 13.40 crore (13,40,04,935) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

