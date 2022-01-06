Delhi logs 15,097 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate over 15 pc

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Delhi continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported 15,097 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498. The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463.

With six COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone up to 25,127.

Meanwhile, 6,900 people recovered from the infection. With this, the recovery tally in the capital city now stands at 14,32,838.

As many as 1,091 people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,41,498 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 36,559 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)