Delhi logs 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falls below 3 pc

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The national capital registered a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 1,604 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday. The positivity rate came down to 2.87 per cent.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 18,42,523.

According to Delhi Health Department, 3,324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the capital to 18,06,575.

With the death of 17 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,969.

The city has 9,979 active COVID-19 cases of which 7,267 are currently in home isolation.

As per the bulletin, 1,037 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 61 are suspected to have COVID-19 and 976 people are confirmed to have the disease. Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 736 are from the national capital while 240 are from outside.

The bulletin said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 56,295 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 11,409 people received their first dose while 40,317 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 4,569 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of beneficiaries of precaution dose to 3,08,146.

During the last 24 hours, 20,577 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, taking the cumulative beneficiaries of the first dose in the above-mentioned age bracket to 8,87,047.

To date, a total of 2,98,66,565 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital out of which 1,70,54,901 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,25,03,518 people have received the second dose. (ANI)