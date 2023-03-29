Delhi logs 214 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 11.88 pc

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi recorded 214 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a sharp uptick in infections over the last 24 hours.

However, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department, the Capital did not register a single death from Covid over the last 24 hours.

Further, according to the bulletin, as many as 1,811 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 214 tested positive for Covid-19.

The national capital currently has 671 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 11.88 per cent, the bulletin stated.

Further, according to the release, a total of 4,07,83,273 Covid tests have been conducted so far.



It stated further that a total of 81 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,81,866.

Also, with no new fatality from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,524.

Also, as part of the continued vaccination drive in the national capital, a total of 3,74,04,495 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 151 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, on Friday, the national capital recorded 152 new Covid infections. The total number of active cases was recorded at 424 while the positivity rate jumped to 6.66 per cent.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health department on Friday, 74 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the city, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,81,492. (ANI)

