Delhi logs 2,419 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day spike in six months

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The national capital saw an uptick in the new COVID cases as the city reported 2,419 fresh infections in the last 24 hours with the case positivity rate nearing the 13 per cent mark, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

This is the highest number of COVID cases reported in the last six months. The positivity rate is the highest in six and a half months.

The city had reported 2,668 cases on February 3 earlier this year while the positivity rate was 13.32 per cent on January 23.

The city logged 2,202 new COVID cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent. With this, the active cases rose to 6,876.

As many as 1,716 COVID patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 19,31,590.

Two patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city is 26,327.

According to the bulletin, 18,773 doses of COVID vaccines were jabbed to the beneficiaries. The cumulative doses administered in the city so far rose reached 3,59,11,154.



India recorded 20,551 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,364, informed the Ministry.

As many as 21,595 people recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,34,45,624. The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent.

A total of 4,00,110 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 87.71 crore.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 5.14 per cent and 6.14 per cent, respectively.

More than 196.86 crore (1,96,86,41,625) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far by the Govt. of India, informed the Ministry.

India administered 36,95,835 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Till now India has administered 205.59 crore vaccine doses, including 93.46 crore are second doses and 10.09 crore precaution dose. (ANI)

