Delhi logs 25 fresh COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The national capital has logged 25 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health bulletin informed on Monday.

With this, the active caseload stands at 342, while the cumulative positive cases in Delhi stand at 14,40,143.

For the 17th consecutive day today, no deaths were reported in the national capital. The Covid death toll stands at 25,091.



The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.74 per cent, while the positivity rate has fallen to 0.6 per cent.

As many as 48 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries in Delhi have gone up to 14,14,710.

The bulletin also informed that 2,97,63,419 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, including 37306 RT-PCR tests and 3998 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

With, 44292 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, as per the COWIN app figures, a total of 2,07,37,556 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

