Delhi logs 271 new COVID cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): As many as 271 new Covid cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the Health Bulletin released by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, it has also reported 659 recoveries and three deaths.

With the current positivity rate of the infection in Delhi at 2.07 per cent, active cases here stand at 1,621.



The case fatality rate of Delhi (cumulatively) stands at 1.32 per cent as 26,472 deaths have been cumulatively reported in the city so far.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has conducted at least 8,530 tests and has vaccinated 28,461 people so far.

With 1,983 first doses of Covid vaccine and 4,519 second doses against the infection, the national capital has cumulatively provided 3,65,66,285 vaccine doses, including 1st dose, 2nd dose, and precaution doses.

At a cumulative positivity rate of 5 per cent, 19,99,888 positive cases have been reported in the city so far, of which 19,71,795 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data, the country on Wednesday reported 7,231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload below 65,000. Currently, the country has 64,667 active cases. (ANI)

