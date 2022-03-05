Delhi logs 274 fresh COVID-19 infections, no deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The national capital reported as many as 274 fresh COVID-19 infections and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the city moved up to 18,61,463 including 1350 active cases.

Of the 47,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent was observed.



Fresh recoveries moved up to 390 in the city thereby taking the total count of recoveries to 18,33,979 in the city.

With a case fatality rate of 1.40 per cent as on date, the death toll stood at 26,134 in the city.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is reported, 33,078 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far have reached 3,15,15,073.

To curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the city currently has a total number of 4,051 containment zones as on date. (ANI)

