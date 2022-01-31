Delhi logs 2,779 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi has reported 2,779 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 6.20 per cent.

With the addition of new cases, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 18,30,268 including 18,729 active cases.

As many as 5,502 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,85,674.

However, the city also reported 38 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,865 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

A total of 1,518 patients are currently admitted to the hospital, which includes 66 suspected patients and 1,452 confirmed patients of COVID-19.

As many as 44,847 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

During the last 24 hours, 10,127 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, of which 1,234 doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years.

There are currently 38,046 containment zones in the national capital.

To date, 2,95,53,161 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital, with 1,69,78,395 people having received their first dose while 1,23,04,173 people having received their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)