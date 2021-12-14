Delhi logs 30 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the COVID bulletin issued by the Delhi government, there are 393 active cases.

With 34 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 14,16,255. The cumulative case tally now stands at 14,41,748 while the death toll remained constant at 25,100.



The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 46,169 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus.

The national capital has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.55 per cent and the positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.06 per cent.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 36,072 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Total 2,41,36,217 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.

Notably, Delhi has reported two positive cases of Omicron variant, who are admitted at the designated Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. (ANI)

