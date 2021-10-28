Delhi logs 42 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi reported 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no single death was reported in the city for the six consecutive days.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,751 and the active caseload in the city stands at 345.



The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

With 45 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,315.

As many as 2,92,52,619 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 47,895 RT-PCR tests and 15,279 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 61,097 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,02,62,413. (ANI)

