Delhi logs 635 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, with a daily positivity rate of 1.13 per cent.

As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 bulletin, the national capital has 2,617 active cases.

With 791 people recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 18,26,695. The recovery rate stands at 98.45 per cent.

The death toll is 26,097 and case fatality rate is 1.41 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 56,199 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. Of these, 46,699 are RT-PCR tests and 9,500 were rapid antigen tests.



The cumulative positivity rate is 5.16 per cent. Delhi has so far reported 18,55,409 cases of COVID-19.

As per government data, 1,721 people infected with COVID-19 are in home isolation, 10 COVID positive patients are in COVID Care Centres, one in Community Health Centre and 250 are admitted to hospitals.

Presently, the metropolitan city has 9742 containment zones.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 63,578 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 7,756 were first dose beneficiaries and 52,916 were second dose beneficiaries.

In the age group 15 to 17 years, 13,27,912 children have been vaccinated so far. A total of 3,80,993 precaution doses have also been given to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

