Delhi logs 648 fresh COVID cases, 5 fatalities

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday.

The active cases stand in the city at 3,268 with a daily positivity rate of 4.29 per cent.

As many as 785 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,07,474.

The bulletin said that 3,91,15,967 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 15,103 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Five patients succumbed to the virus, with this the death toll in the capital at 26,271.



Delhi administered 28,631 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 1,895 beneficiaries got their first dose while 4,756 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 21,980 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precautionary doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,58,783.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,103 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.27 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the country crossed the 1 lakh mark as it stands at 1,11,711.

According to the Ministry, 13,929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,28,65,519. The recovery rate currently is 98.54 per cent.

As many as 31 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,199. (ANI)

