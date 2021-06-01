Delhi logs 648 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops below 1 pc

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): With the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.99 per cent. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240, according to its health bulletin.

With 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi registered less than 100 COVID-related deaths for the second day in a row. Now, the total death toll in the national capital reached 24,237.

Also, Delhi saw as many as 1,622 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recovery tally to 13,90,963.

At present, Delhi has a total of 11,040 active COVID-19 cases.

As per the government data, 65,240 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,93,02,280 tests have been conducted so far.

Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till 5 am June 7 while allowing operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises. (ANI)