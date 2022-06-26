Delhi logs 666 fresh COVID infections, 6 deaths

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a dip in the new COVID-19 cases with 666 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The city had recorded 1,447 new cases on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the city have gone down from 5,507 cases on Friday to 4,717 today.

As many as 8,544 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 7.80 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,450 patients recovered from the disease during this period. The total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 18,98,541.



Six COVID patient succumbed to the virus. The death toll stands at 26,249.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 27,699 beneficiaries were vaccinated during this period. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the city so far increase to 3,48,15,494.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,940 fresh COVID cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, India's active cases surge to 91,779 and the daily positivity rate is currently at 4.39 per cent.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

Highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced COVID-19 testing, Mandaviya had stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of COVID cases and help to curb the spread of the infection among the community.

He had urged States and UTs to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants/variants in the country.

He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs. (ANI)

