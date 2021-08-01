Delhi logs 85 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): With 85 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed a slight increase in daily positive cases. However, the national capital reported only one death on Sunday.

The new cases have consistently remained below 100 for the past few days.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours dipped to 0.12 per cent. At present, there are 582 active cases in Delhi.

The addition of fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 14,36,350. The overall recoveries now stand at 14,10,714, while 25,054 people have succumbed to the COVID-19.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.05 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 50,319 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,128 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,37,38,684 tests have been done so far.

The bulletin said that 83,049 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 10,32,817 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far. (ANI)