Delhi logs less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; lowest this year

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): For the first time this year, Delhi reported less than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases with 977 new cases on Friday.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hours since December 30 last year. On December 30, 2021 Delhi had recorded 1,313 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 12 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,047. The case fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.73 per cent. The active case tally in the national capital is 4,812 and the cumulative total stands at 18,49,596. The rate of active COVID-19 patients is 0.26 per cent.



With 1,591 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recovery mounted to 18,18,737. The recovery rate is 98.33 per cent.

As per Delhi government data, 56,444 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 46,664 were RT-PCR tests and 9,780 were rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests is 3,55,18,310.

It further shows that 3,135 patients infected with COVID-19 are in home isolation, 108 patients in COVID care centres and 592 COVID positive admitted in hospitals.

The government says 4.34 per cent beds at dedicated COVID hospitals and 2.36 per cent beds at dedicated COVID care centres are occupied.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Delhi, 10,76,658 beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 have been vaccinated so far and 3,47,223 eligible beneficiaries have been given precaution dose. (ANI)

