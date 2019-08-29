Delhi: Lt Governor calls for expeditious resolution of Welfare Scheme/Fund related issues for advocates

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Thursday called for expeditious resolution of issues related with Welfare Scheme/Fund for advocates as per law.

A press release from Raj Niwas here said, "Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, taking note of news published in some sections of press that "Notifications/implementation of some schemes/ issues related to the welfare of advocates are pending", has asked Chief Secretary, Delhi to ensure expeditious resolution of issues relating to Welfare Scheme/Fund for advocates as per law."

According to the release, LG stated that advocates play a pivotal role in justice delivery, therefore, ensuring their welfare is essential for the robust functioning of the legal system.

"He stressed that the matter of advocate welfare should be dealt with utmost priority," the release added. (ANI)

