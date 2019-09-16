Delhi: Make-up artist Billu Barber who helped people impersonate arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Police have arrested a man, known as Billu Barber, in connection with a case where a 32-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for impersonating an 81-year-old man in an attempt to fly out.

"The arrested, Shamsher Singh, runs a salon in Rohini. He has confessed that he had similarly changed the appearance of 10-12 people and used to charge Rs 20,000 per person for the same," Delhi Airport Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia told ANI.

The arrested person was presented before the court and has been sent to 1-day remand.

Police had arrested the makeup artist from his shop in Patel Nagar on Sunday and recovered cosmetics material used for dying hair colour into grey.

According to a police statement, the accused used to modify the appearances of people in order to earn extra money.

The police arrested Singh after one person, who was arrested for fraudulently obtaining Indian passport by impersonation last week, revealed that a makeup artist in Patel Nagar had helped him modify his appearances.

Further investigation of the case is on. (ANI)

