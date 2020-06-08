Delhi malls reopen as per government's COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Malls in Delhi on Monday reopened under- government guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following over two months of lockdown due to COVID-19.

"Today we are going to open up malls and after 75 days. We have taken a lot of safety and hygiene measures as per the government guidelines. Today, most retailers will open up the shops," said Nimish Arora, CEO of Select City Walk Mall, Saket.

Most retail shops inside the mall are open with 40 to 50 per cent staff, said Arora.

The malls will be open for customers from 11 am to 8 pm. The restaurants will also open up, he added.

Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged customers at Select City Walk Mall, Saket.

Wheelchairs has been arranged, the special thing is that it is fully sanitized and after every customer use it will be re-sanitized and covered.

Although the malls have opened up, pregnant women and senior citizens will not be allowed to enter the mall.

"We are expecting a large number of customers. Under the government order, senior citizens above 65 years of age and pregnant women will not be allowed to enter the mall. Moreover, children will be allowed inside the mall," said Dr Rehan P Jamali, DGM, Guest and Relations. (ANI)

