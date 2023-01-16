Delhi: Man apprehended by Jaguar Highway Patrol after 20Km chase

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A man was apprehended by police on Saturday late at night after a heroic chase by the Jaguar Highway Patrol in the North of Delhi from the Hauz Khas, officials said.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol and 2 live cartridges from him.

One Person namely Aakash apprehended after a 20 Km follow-up by the vigilant staff of Jaguar Motorcycles from Hauz Khas after he was chased for a full 20 km by the jaguar highway patrol staff, said officials.



Vigilant staff asked him to stop near the Geeta flyover but he tried to escape. He was signalled to stop near Geeta Colony Flyover but instead, he immediately accelerated.

The Jaguar motorcycles staff after suspicion. The Jaguar team started pursuing him sensing something nefarious. After a daring chase of around 20 Km, he was intercepted in the Hauz Khas area.

He was arrested and a Desi Katta and 2 Live Cartridges were recovered. In recent times, more cases of road crimes are coming up from the NCR region, officials added. (ANI)

