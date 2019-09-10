The accused with Delhi police personnel on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
The accused with Delhi police personnel on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Man arrested for attempting to forcefully enter Police headquarters

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a man who was forcefully trying to enter the Delhi Police headquarters.
Elaborating on the arrest, the Delhi police said that accused got into a brawl with the police personnel after being asked to present an identity card and also threatened them.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused is mentally challenged, the police added.
The identity of the arrested accused is yet to be ascertained.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah quoted in Pak document in UNHRC meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The opening pages of a leaked Pakistan's dossier on Jammu and Kashmir contain the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, according to a document that is said to be

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:10 IST

Bilateral exercise SLINEX-19 between India-Sri Lanka commences

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The seventh edition of the bilateral Maritime Exercise between Sri Lanka - India, SLINEX 2019 commenced formally with an Opening Ceremony at Headquarters Eastern Fleet on September 8.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:07 IST

Kin of Pak's former MLA seeks Centre's intervention for asylum

Khanna (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The family of Baldev Kumar, a former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday requested the Central government to intervene and provide political asylum to him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:06 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune police conducts searches at suspect's...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at houses of a suspect in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, said the officials.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:04 IST

SP chief Akhilesh slams UP govt. over law and order issue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government accusing it of being lax in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:53 IST

Dara Shikoh, Sangh's icon for Muslim outreach

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to embark on a nation-wide ideological movement to bring harmony among Muslim and Hindu communities through shared historical and cultural heritage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:46 IST

Kicked-out of house, Kashmiri singer says issue resolved, will...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi, who had claimed to have been kicked out of his rented accommodation in Mumbai after the abrogation of Article 370, has now said that the issue stands resolved and he will be moving back to his place soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:34 IST

1984 Sikh riots: Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free ,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will not be able to go scot-free in 1984 Sikh riots anymore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:31 IST

Owaisi slams BJP for diluting Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of diluting Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:22 IST

1984 riots: Hopeful that SIT will take up case against Kamal...

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In the wake of reopening of a case allegedly involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a BJP MLA in state has expressed the hoep that the new SIT will take up the matter seriously.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:21 IST

Ambala: Girls from J-K, Ladakh participate in army recruitment rally

Ambala (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Young girls from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir turned out in fair numbers to participate in the recruitment rally organised by the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:17 IST

Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the multiple stretches in the city on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl