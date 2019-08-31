Delhi: Man arrested for brutally murdering sex worker after she rejected his marriage proposal

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for brutally murdering a sex worker after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammad Ayub, a married man and a father of three, killed Lata alias Salma after she refused his proposal to quit her work and marry him.

Married since 2008, Mohammad Ayub got involved in an extra-marital affair with the victim after meeting her in a brothel and kept pursuing her to marry him, the police said.

After constant rejections from the victim, on August 20, Ayub took the victim near Bawana canal for an evening stroll and brutally murdered her after slitting her throat with a butcher's knife, police added.

The police further revealed that the victim's body was chopped into five pieces to ensure the body was not identified.

A case was registered by the police under Sections 304 and 201 of Indian Penal Code at Kailashnath Katju marg police station after recovering the mutilated body from the canal.

The special cell of Delhi Police swung to action after receiving secret input about the movements of the accused and nabbed him from Turkman gate area on Friday.

Police have also recovered a borrowed vehicle used by Ayub on which he took the victim to the place of crime. (ANI)

