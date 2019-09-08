Representative image
Representative image

Delhi: Man arrested for cheating garment manufacturer of Rs 63 lakh

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a person in connection with a case of cheating in the national capital.
Pankaj Khanna (44) who is a resident of Burari in Delhi was arrested by the Delhi police for cheating a garment manufacturer to the tune of Rs 63 lakh.
A few days back a complainant named Pawan, a representative of a fabric company, Spectre Exim Private Limited, situated at Vaishali in Ghaziabad reported at Mehrauli police station that they were duped of Rs 63 lakh by a person who had posed as a client through a company named William Inc.
"It was sometime during the month of May 2018 that a firm named William Inc having its office at Saidulajab in Saket had made a contract with our company for the supply of fabric worth Rs 90 lakh," Pawan said.
"The company - Spectre Exim - had supplied goods as per contract and William Inc also paid approximately Rs 27 lakh for the said deal through RTGS while the rest of the payment remained to be paid. We continued to ask for the remaining payment from William Inc against the supply of goods as per contract but the other party kept on delaying the same," he added.
However, after a while, it was found that the company William Inc, registered under Khanna's name, vacated its office and the promoters also vanished without any trace.
A case under Sections 420 and 406 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered a few days back and during the investigation, it came to notice that the culprit has been using this modus operandi in other cases as well.
"The accused used to open their office in rented accommodation at posh areas and then select unsuspecting vendors or manufacturers. They would claim huge orders with them and ask for quick delivery of the goods from the manufacturers," the cyber cell of Delhi police informed.
"A part of the payment through cash or RTGS would also be made upfront so as to make their credentials strong as a genuine party, while the rest of the payment would be promised with post-dated cheques for getting goods from traders. They would then leave the place with goods that were ready for delivery," the cyber cell added.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)

