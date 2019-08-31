Delhi: Man arrested for defrauding people

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A man was arrested by police on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing a bonus in the insurance schemes.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Gandhi, aged 29 years.

An official statement said a complaint regarding online fraud was reported at PS Model Town by complainant Suresh Verma mentioning therein that fraudster contacted him telephonically and informed him that a bonus of rupees 2,35,000/- is awarded to him over his insurance policy.

Verma was asked for a processing fee for claiming the bonus and thus he was cheated by the fraudster.

A case was registered on Friday under section 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code at PS Model Town.

A team was constituted under the supervision of ACP, Model Town, Ajay Kumar to arrest the accused person.

The team with the help of technical surveillance traced the office of the accused person in the area of Model Town and he was subsequently arrested on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Four wireless phones and one mobile phone were seized from his office which were used to call the victims.

During sustained interrogation, accused Nitin Gandhi disclosed that he along with his accomplice used to target the persons having an insurance policy through tele-callers and induced them for providing a false bonus on their existing insurance policy.

It was disclosed during interrogation that accused person Nitin along with his accomplice had cheated more than 200 persons with the same modus operandi.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

