Delhi man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was arrested from Azad Market area in North Delhi for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in June this year, police said on Saturday.

"A woman had filed a complaint in Bada Hindu Rao police station yesterday that her husband gave instant talaq to her by pronouncing 'talaq' three times. We have registered a case against the husband under the new laws and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad told ANI.

The case has been registered under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Prasad said when the woman objected to the triple talaq, she was repeatedly sent 'fatwa' over WhatsApp that triple talaq has been pronounced.

According to the police, the couple got married in 2011.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

