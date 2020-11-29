Delhi man arrested for home loan frauds worth Rs 6.7 crores using fake IDs

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A man was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for allegedly taking loans worth Rs 6.7 crores from three financial institutions on the security of a rented property in Delhi's Surajmal Vihar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the arrested person identified as Sunil Anand had impersonated as Rahul Sharma to rent the property and take home loans on the security of the said property by forging the owner's death certificate and showing bogus heirs.

The police said that one Rita Babbar had alleged that she had given her property in Surajmal Vihar to Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma, and Mange Ram Sharma on lease but in July 2016 she and her husband were informed that Rahul Sharma had taken a loan amounting is Rs 2.25 crores, Rs 2.19 crores and Rs 2.25 crores against the security of her property from Cholamandlam Investment, Axis Bank and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, respectively.



"During the investigation, it surfaced that accused Sachin Sharma in criminal conspiracy with his father late Mange Ram Sharma and other accused persons had prepared three parallel forged chain of title documents of the property," the police said in a statement.

It said that the accused persons also prepared a fake death certificate of Rita Babbar and forged a surviving member certificate showing three bogus legal heirs of hers.

"Accused lady impersonating herself Sunita Babbar, bogus daughter of Rita Babbar, sold the property to Mange Ram Sharma, Rahul Sharma. Mange Ram Sharma and Rahul Sharma took home loans from Axis Bank, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, and Cholamandlam Investment against the property," the statement said.

"On investigation, it was observed that one unidentified person has impersonated as Rahul Sharma, younger son of deceased accused Mange Ram Sharma. The KYC documents of Rahul Sharma were forged by replacing the photo of real Rahul Sharma with a photo of fake Rahul Sharma. The impersonator was identified as Sunil Anand," it added.

The police said that Anand had also impersonated as Deepak Babbar, Nitin Sharma, and Sanjay Awadh before the banks for opening bank accounts in which the loan money was transferred. Notably, Mange Ram Sharma had died on April 21, 2015, before the registration of the case. (ANI)

