Delhi : Man arrested for murdering his wife

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife for the dowry with the help of two of his accomplices.

According to police, father of the victim informed the police that his daughter Nancy's mobile is switched off since November 11 and her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. Nancy was married to Sahil Chopra on March 27 this year.

Police interrogated the case and analyse the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the Sahil and subsequently arrested him. According to Police, the accused with the help of two of his accomplishes, identified as Subham (24) and Badal (26) committed the crime. They later dumped her body near Haryana's Panipat.

"All three accused lead the police party to Village Dadlana near Panipat refinery where the body of Nancy was recovered from roadside bushes," informed Police.

Nancy was killed by gunshot head injury by Sahil with the assistance of co-accused. Accused disclosed that he was fed up with the daily fight in married life.

All three accused produced in Dwarka Court and were sent to two days police remand

Further, the investigation is going on (ANI)

