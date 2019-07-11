Delhi: Man arrested for posing as police officer in Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a man for posing as a policeman in front of the public.

The man identified as Hardik Kaushik was caught by the police on Wednesday afternoon from outside the Karol Bagh metro station. The police officials patrolling the area got suspicious after observing accused's dressing style, his belt and shoes.

Kaushik during the beginning of the investigation refused to reveal his true identity but later admitted his mistake.

A case has been registered against the accused and a thorough investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

