Delhi: Man arrested for posing as pollution officer, cheating

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a man for cheating a person posing as a pollution officer.

According to Delhi Police, Bawana police station received a PCR call that a person snatched Rs 5,000 claiming to be a Pollution Inspector at a factory in Sector-2, DSIIDC, Bawana on January 23.

Police accordingly registered a case under section 356/379 of IPC at Bawana police station.



During the investigation, police found that the accused had left a bike without a number plate at some distance from the spot.

Police analysed the CCTV footage and the registration details of the two-wheeler were also obtained. Police added sections 419/420 of the IPC to the case.

With the help of local intelligence, Delhi Police apprehended the accused from his house. The accused was identified as Ashok (40), a resident of Cholka in Sonipat.

During investigation, Rs 2,300 was seized from him. (ANI)

