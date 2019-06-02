Man held for posing as senior IPS officer. Photo/ANI
Delhi: Man arrested for posing as senior TN police officer

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 02:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): Delhi police on Friday arrested one person for posing as a senior IPS officer from Tamil Nadu.
The 53-year-old, identified as Rajiv Gupta, was arrested from Sita Ram Bazar area here after Hauz Qazi police station received information about a man moving about suspiciously in the area.
Gupta was found to be posing as an Inspector General of Police (IG) of Tamil Nadu cadre.
On conducting a search police found he was carrying a fake identity card which mentioned him to be an officer from the 1989 IPS batch and currently posted as IGP.
A case under section 170 IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:16 IST

