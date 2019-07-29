Delhi: Man arrested for raping 22-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl at gunpoint.

The accused has been identified as Saavan.

An FIR has been lodged in Raj Park Police Station.

The victim told the police that on Friday he went to a house with a friend as it was his birthday. Saavan was already present in the house. The girl was threatened and raped there.

A hunt is on to arrest the other accused. (ANI)

