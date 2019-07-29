Representative Image
Delhi: Man arrested for raping 22-year-old girl

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl at gunpoint.
The accused has been identified as Saavan.
An FIR has been lodged in Raj Park Police Station.
The victim told the police that on Friday he went to a house with a friend as it was his birthday. Saavan was already present in the house. The girl was threatened and raped there.
A hunt is on to arrest the other accused. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:21 IST

Serial car-lifter arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Special Task Force of South-East district on Sunday arrested a person suspected to be a car lifter.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, officials said.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:35 IST

Mamata trying to convert WB into Kashmir, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she was obsessed about staying in power and that she was "trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir".

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:14 IST

Maharashtra: Two transporters arrested for brutally assaulting driver

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two transporters - Akhil Pohankar and Amit Thakre - were arrested on Sunday for allegedly brutally assaulting a driver employed by the former.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:59 IST

Three women arrested from a Delhi hotel for blackmailing man

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three women have been arrested in connection with a case of blackmailing, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:21 IST

J-K: Three including 10-day-old baby injured in ceasefire...

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three civilians including a 10-day-old baby were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:15 IST

Wanted criminal held in UP on charges of money laundering

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) here on Friday arrested wanted criminal Saurabh Shukla involved in money laundering.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:54 IST

Delay hurting us, giving impression of drift, indecision:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed frustration over the delay in the appointment of a new Congress president saying that it was giving an impression of "drift and indecision".

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:39 IST

Sonam reports cruelty towards dog in Mumbai society, animal...

Mumbai [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram to bring her followers' attention to an incident of cruelty towards a stray dog that was beaten up mercilessly for taking shelter in a building in Worli due to heavy rains.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 01:31 IST

No FIR lodged by Unnao rape victim's family over accident yet,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Hours after a road accident in Rae Bareli claimed the lives of the mother and aunt of Unnao rape victim, Rajiv Krishnan, ADG Lucknow Zone, on Sunday said that no FIR had been lodged by the family over the accident yet.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:19 IST

TMT bar worth Rs 4.20 cr found missing at NTPC, case filed

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): A case has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) after a shortage of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bar of magnitude of 953.713 MT valued at Rs 4.20 crore was detected at the National Thermal Powe

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

In the demise of S Jaipal Reddy, India has lost a fine political...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday express sorrow over the death of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy.

